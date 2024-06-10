LSU baseball lands talented bullpen arm in the transfer portal

For the past few days, LSU has been losing pitchers to the transfer portal left and right. The Tigers have lost five pitchers to the portal so far (Aiden Moffett, Nic Bronzini, Cam Johnson, Micah Bucknam, Samuel Dutton). It is about time LSU got someone in return.

Jay Johnson did just that as he landed a right-handed pitcher who pitched at South Florida last year. Chandler Dorsey served as the closer for the Bulls and appeared in 22 games. He finished the season with a 2-1 record, a 3.42 ERA, and seven saves. He pitched a total of 26.1 innings and struck out 32 hitters while only walking 12.

Dorsey will likely be the first of many transfer pitchers Johnson and the Tigers will sign this offseason. Along with that, Johnson will try to retain some of the talented young players he had on the team last season. If the Tigers want to make it back to Omaha they will need a solid bullpen.

