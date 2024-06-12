LSU baseball lands star Wofford pitcher transfer Zac Cowan

In less than an hour, the LSU baseball team landed two starting pitchers from regional foe Wofford.

The latest was Zac Cowan, a sophomore right-hander from Blythewood, South Carolina. After seeing 15 appearances with one start as a true freshman, turning in an ERA over six, he improved markedly in his sophomore season.

He made 17 starts, earning a 10-2 record while cutting his ERA down to 3.35. He struck out 124 batters in 24 while walking just 29, earning All-SoCon honors in the process.

Previous reports also indicated that fellow Wofford pitcher Camden Wicker would be joining Cowan in Baton Rouge, but The Advocate’s Koki Alexander reported that Wicker has not committed to the Tigers.

With LSU potentially set to lose its top two weekend starters in Gage Jump and Luke Holman, adding pitching help was a major need this offseason. LSU has done just that, adding three portal arms so far. Cowan is the most accomplished of the bunch and likely projects as a weekend starter in 2025.

