LSU baseball lands Indiana State RHP transfer Luke Hayden

The pipeline from Terre Haute, Indiana, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is not done providing for Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers. LSU just landed another player from the Indiana State Sycamores thanks to the transfer portal.

Luke Hayden is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound, right-handed pitcher from Bloomington, Indiana. He spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers before transferring to Indiana State to play this Spring.

Hayden finished the season with a 7-2 record and a 3.81 ERA. He pitched a total of 78 innings and struck out 91 hitters while walking 47. He will join his former teammate Luis Hernandez who transferred from Indiana State to Baton Rouge. Those two could form a battery in the same way they did for the Sycamores.

So far Johnson has done an incredible job landing some great players out of the portal. If he can get a guy like Griffin Herring back as well next year could be special.

