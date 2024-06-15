LSU baseball lands a commitment from coveted pitcher transfer

The LSU baseball team has seen quite a few pitchers enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2024 season, but it has supplemented those losses well, adding Wofford’s Zac Cowan and South Florida’s Chandler Dorsey.

The Tigers added another impressive arm to that group on Friday, landing a commitment from Mount St. Mary’s pitcher Deven Sheerin. The 6-foot-5 right-handed freshman from Reading, Pennsylvania, made 18 appearances with two starts this past season, pitching 70 innings.

He finished with a 6-5 record and 4.76 ERA, striking out 109 batters while walking 32. Sheerin has an impressive arm with a fastball that has been clocked at 98 MPH.

Sheerin, a rising sophomore, won’t be draft-eligible until 2026, meaning the Tigers could have him for at least two years.

