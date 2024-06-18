LSU baseball lands Auburn outfielder in the transfer portal

Another day, another tweet with a tiger emoji from Jay Johnson. As you all know, that is always good news. The good news is that LSU has landed another talented player out of the transfer portal.

LSU lost Paxton Kling to the transfer portal earlier but it looks like the Tigers have filled that spot as LSU landed Auburn outfielder Chris Stanfield out of the portal. Stanfield spent his last two seasons as a starter for the Auburn Tigers and he had two productive years.

As a freshman, he finished with a .280 batting average with eight doubles, two triples, three homers and 22 RBI. Last season as a sophomore he finished with a .276 batting average with eight doubles, one triple, four homers and 25 RBI.

Stanfield could be a starter on day one for LSU as he brings SEC experience and a plethora of talent to Baton Rouge. Johnson has been killing it in the portal.

thank you God for your many blessings! i am very excited to announce that i will be transferring to Louisiana State University to further my athletic & academic career! Geaux Tigers! 💜 #AllGod pic.twitter.com/19IQrdUX90 — chris stanfield (@_chrisstanfield) June 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire