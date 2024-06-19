LSU baseball has landed a pair of top-10 transfers so far

Making splashes in the transfer portal has never been a problem for coach Jay Johnson at LSU.

The Tigers have brought in elite transfer classes each offseason since he’s been in Baton Rouge, and they’re off to quite an impressive start once again.

The 2024 season isn’t even complete yet and LSU has already secured commitments from two of the top 10 players in the transfer portal, according to On3: Indiana State designated hitter/catcher Luis Hernandez and Mount St. Mary’s right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin.

While LSU lost Neal in the transfer portal, they also added one of college baseball’s best hitters in Indiana State transfer Luis Hernandez. He spent three years at Indiana State, but 2024 was his best season yet. In 248 at-bats, Hernandez hit .359 with 23 homers and 76 RBI. He also had 14 doubles and finished with an impressive 1.114 OPS. This is a bat that will instantly insert into the middle of LSU’s lineup, and he has some positional versatility as well as he’s played first base and catcher in the past.

Another LSU portal addition has made the list, this time coming on the mound in Mount St. Mary’s transfer Deven Sheerin. As a freshman in 2024, he showcased electric stuff on the mound led by a fastball that sits in the mid-to-upper 90s that has touched 97. Though he primarily pitched out of the bullpen this season, he could become a pivotal piece of LSU’s pitching staff whether it be through the bullpen or rotation. Either way, LSU is getting a tremendous talent that projects to get even better as he develops.

The portal was a necessity once again as LSU is set to lose quite a bit of production this offseason, particularly at pitcher with a number of players entering the transfer portal.

Johnson will hope these additions make up for those losses as the Tigers look to return to Omaha next season.

