LSU baseball’s Jay Johnson on how the transfer portal changes team building

College sports are in an era of change. One of the biggest changes in recent years was the addition of the transfer portal, which has drastically shifted how some coaches and programs approach roster contruction.

LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson works the portal as well as anyone. In 2022, Johnson hit the portal for superstar pitcher Paul Skenes along with slugger Tommy White. Both adds proved to be critical during LSU’s 2023 national title run.

Johnson spoke to the media this week and offered his thoughts on what the transfer portal has meant for the sport.

“The reality is we’re in a different landscape right now. I don’t think it’s about building a program anymore and that’s my wheelhouse. My specialty is developing a program,” Johnson said. “But I think it’s probably now about building your team one year at a time and I don’t say that in any other way than I want the guy that Skip Bertman was able to redshirt.”

That’s harder to do these days, Johnson said, forcing an adjustment.

Jay Johnson told us the days of building a program are gone, and that this year's LSU team was too deep. Now he's focusing on building his team one year at a time. "I want the guy that Skip Bertman was able to red-shirt…the reality of it is that's much more difficult to do." pic.twitter.com/VoOtg8cbNl — Pat Timlin (@pat_timlin) June 11, 2024

Johnson is already off to a strong start in the transfer portal this cycle with the addition of Indiana State slugger Luis Hernandez.

Indiana State first baseman Luis Hernandez confirms on his Instagram stories that he’s committed to #LSU baseball out of the transfer portal. Hernandez blasted 23 home runs last season for the Sycamores. pic.twitter.com/SuPiBAs4RF — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) June 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire