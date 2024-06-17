LSU baseball’s Javen Coleman enters the transfer portal

Most of the news LSU has been receiving out of the transfer portal recently has been positive news as the Tigers have picked up a lot of good pitchers so far. This time, the news is on the other end of the spectrum.

LSU will be losing a veteran left-handed pitcher to the transfer portal as Javen Coleman has entered his name into the portal. Coleman had a few different roles on the team this spring as he was used as the No. 3 starter at times but then was used out of the bullpen during other games.

Coleman is a redshirt junior who has spent his past four years at LSU. Last spring he finished with a 3-1 record and a 5.19 ERA. In 26 innings of work, he struck out 28 hitters and walked 21. His last outing of the season came in the final game against North Carolina when Coleman pitched 1.1 innings and did not allow any runs as he struck out one hitter and walked two.

Hopefully, Coleman lands on his feet wherever he goes and has a great season next spring.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire