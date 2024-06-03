LSU baseball infielder Austen Roellig enters transfer portal after redshirting in 2024

LSU saw a departure from one of its signees in the 2023 recruiting class as true freshman infielder Austin Roellig opted to enter the transfer portal. The news of his decision was reported by On3.

A 5-foot-11 prospect from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Roellig ranked as the No. 11 shortstop and No. 37 prospect in the state of California coming out of high school. He also ranked as the No. 51 shortstop in the nation and the No. 234 overall player.

Roellig didn’t make any appearances as a true freshman for the Tigers, and coach Jay Johnson told the media in April that he was one of several players who would be taking a redshirt year.

After tonight's blowout victory, Jay Johnson said that Jaden Noot sprained his ankle last week. That's why he did not pitch tonight, Johnson said. He also confirmed that Austen Roellig and Derrick Mitchell are both redshirting this season. #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) May 1, 2024

Roellig will have four remaining years of eligibility at his next stop.

