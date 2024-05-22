LSU baseball hits 2 grand slams in run-rule SEC tournament rout against Kentucky

After an impressive win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, LSU followed it up with a win over the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament as it beat Kentucky 11-0.

Michael Braswell III got the scoring started for LSU in the top of the first inning with a leadoff homer to make it 1-0. Then, in the top of the second inning, he had an RBI groundout to increase the lead to 2-0.

Luke Holman got the start on the mound for the Tigers and he was terrific. His day finished after six full innings of work. He gave up zero runs on zero hits, seven strikeouts, and two walks. Gavin Guidry entered into pitch in the seventh inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jared Jones got his first hit of the SEC tournament in dramatic fashion as he hit a grand slam to increase the lead to 6-0. Hayden Travinski followed that with a solo shot of his own to extend the lead to 7-0.

In the top of the eighth inning, Tommy White joined the home-run parade as he hit a grand slam to extend the lead to 11-0 and put the run rule in play.

With the win, LSU advances to play in the winner’s bracket on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. CT against the winner of the Arkansas-South Carolina game.

