LSU baseball heading to the Chapel Hill Regional as a No. 2 seed in NCAA tournament

LSU has found out where they are headed for the regionals, the Tigers are headed to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to take on North Carolina, Wofford and Long Island in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Here is a fun fact from Todd Politz: LSU has never faced Wofford or Long Island in school history. LSU got the No. 2 seed in the region and will match up with the No. 3 seed Wofford Terriers. Wofford finished their season 41-18 and winners of the Southern Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed.

North Carolina is the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and they will play against the No. 4 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional, the Long Island Sharks. The Sharks finished their season 33-23 and won the Northeast Conference tournament as the No. 2 seed. North Carolina finished the season 42-13 after losing to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.

The Chapel Hill Regional matches up with the Tucson Regional in the super regionals. That region consists of Arizona, Grand Canyon, West Virginia and Dallas Baptist. Here are a couple of interesting notes about the possible super regional, Jay Johnson could match up with his former school, Arizona.

Also, LSU has filed for a host bid, so if there is an upset in the Tucson Regional and LSU wins the Chapel Hill Regional, the Tigers would host the super regional.

