LSU baseball’s Griffin Herring nominated for Stopper of the Year

One of LSU’s best pitchers this season has been named a finalist for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year award. That player is Griffin Herring.

Herring was phenomenal for the Tigers this season, finishing the year with a 6-1 record with a 1.79 ERA. He appeared in 21 games, pitched 50.1 innings, and struck out 67 hitters while only walking 13.

Herring is one of the final 10 players for the esteemed trophy. He joins Ben Abeldt (TCU), Evan Aschenbeck (Texas A&M), Ethan Bates (Louisiana Tech), Charlie Beilenson (Duke), Mason Burns (Western Kentucky), Bridger Holmes (Oregon State), Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (East Carolina), Izaak Martinez (UC San Diego) and Connor Thurman (San Diego).

Jay Johnson has gone on record saying Herring will likely be a starting pitcher for the Tigers next Spring but there is a chance Herring could leave for the MLB Draft. His draft stock skyrocketed this season and he could easily find himself as a draft pick in the earlier rounds.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire