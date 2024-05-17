LSU baseball gets a much needed win against Ole Miss in Game 1

This weekend is do or die for LSU baseball. If it wants to make the NCAA tournament, it has to get some wins against Ole Miss. The Tigers got the win they needed with a 5-1 victory in Game 1.

LSU got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning when Steven Milam hit an RBI single to make it 1-0 Tigers.

In the bottom of the third inning, Jared Jones hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0 LSU. In the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU blew the game open with their bats as Michael Braswell III hit a two-RBI single and Tommy White hit an RBI single to make it 5-0 LSU.

In the top of the fifth inning, Ole Miss finally got on the board with a solo shot to cut the lead to 5-1. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the game entered a weather delay as lightning was spotted in the area.

Play resumed at 7:20 p.m. CT in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gage Jump’s night finished after he pitched six full innings and only allowed one run as he struck out eight hitters and walked two while only allowing five hits. Christian Little entered the game to pitch in the top of the seventh and he struck out the side. Nate Ackenhausen entered to pitch the eighth inning and he struck out one and walked one to keep the score 5-1 LSU as we headed to the ninth.

Gavin Guidry and Griffin Herring then closed the door on the Rebels in the ninth to secure the 5-1 win. Game 2 of the series will be tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

