LSU baseball gets back in the win column against McNeese on Tuesday night

After falling out of the baseball polls for the first time in a year, the Tigers looked to get some good news. They got just that with a 16-0 victory over McNeese.

Jared Jones got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer. Paxton Kling followed that with an RBI single and Stephen Milam cleared the bases with a three-RBI triple to give LSU a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Mac Bingham was credited with two RBI via a bunt single to increase the lead to 7-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Jones homered once again. This time it was a two-run shot that extended the lead to 9-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jake Brown hit a two-run homer to right field to increase the LSU lead to 11-0. Ben Nippolt was then hit by a pitch with bases loaded to score another run and a wild pitch resulted in Alex Milazzo scoring to give LSU a 13-0 lead. Jones then hit his third homer of the night as his three-run bomb gave LSU a 16-0 lead.

Bear tied the LSU single-game record for dingers with three on the night 💥@bearjones_3 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/lkxTK5Zl1p — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 10, 2024

LSU will be back in action on Friday night when they take on No. 4 Tennessee in Knoxville.

