LSU baseball gets back in the win column against McNeese on Tuesday night
After falling out of the baseball polls for the first time in a year, the Tigers looked to get some good news. They got just that with a 16-0 victory over McNeese.
Jared Jones got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer. Paxton Kling followed that with an RBI single and Stephen Milam cleared the bases with a three-RBI triple to give LSU a 5-0 lead.
☝️🦅@bearjones_3 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/GQeybey83D
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 9, 2024
Speedy Gonzales@Monster_Milam99 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/ZNgjoXypHE
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 9, 2024
In the bottom of the second inning, Mac Bingham was credited with two RBI via a bunt single to increase the lead to 7-0.
The Small Ball Execution >>>@mbingham7_ | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/85uiRjmGBa
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 10, 2024
In the bottom of the third inning, Jones homered once again. This time it was a two-run shot that extended the lead to 9-0.
That was smoked, brother ☝️@bearjones_3 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/F9OCFwPakf
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 10, 2024
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jake Brown hit a two-run homer to right field to increase the LSU lead to 11-0. Ben Nippolt was then hit by a pitch with bases loaded to score another run and a wild pitch resulted in Alex Milazzo scoring to give LSU a 13-0 lead. Jones then hit his third homer of the night as his three-run bomb gave LSU a 16-0 lead.
JB BOMB 💣@jakebrown_14 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/EzKDqaf89u
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 10, 2024
Bear tied the LSU single-game record for dingers with three on the night 💥@bearjones_3 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/lkxTK5Zl1p
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 10, 2024
LSU will be back in action on Friday night when they take on No. 4 Tennessee in Knoxville.
