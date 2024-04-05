LSU baseball gets back in the win column against Vanderbilt in Game 1

LSU entered this week needing to bounce back in a big way. LSU did just that with a 10-6 win over No. 6 Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

The Tigers were dominated by Southern on Monday and were swept by Arkansas in their latest SEC series. No. 6 Vanderbilt strolled into Baton Rouge looking to add insult to injury.

LSU got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning as Josh Pearson hit a solo homer, Paxton Kling scored on a fielder’s choice, Tommy White hit an RBI single, Brady Neal hit a two-RBI single, and Neal scored on an RBI groundout to give LSU a 6-0 lead early in the game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning Mac Bingham hit a solo homer and Hayden Travinski hit a two-RBI double to give LSU a 9-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Vandy finally got on the board as they plated four runs against Luke Holman to cut the lead to 9-4. In the top of the sixth inning, the Commodores scored two more runs to cut the lead to 9-6.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jared Jones singled to center and Bingham scored due to a throwing error to increase the lead to 10-6. Griffin Herring remained in the game to pitch the top of the ninth inning, he retired the Commodores to secure the 10-6 victory.

Game 2 of the series will be Friday night at 7 p.m. CT.

