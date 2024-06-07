LSU baseball freshman Steven Milam invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp

After an impressive true freshman season at LSU, Steven Milam will get some work with Team USA this summer.

The Las Cruces, New Mexico, native was one of 56 players selected to take part in a two-game scrimmage series with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. The intra-squad series will take place on June 26 and 27 in Cary, North Carolina.

Milam was a regular starter for the Tigers, batting .326 with eight home runs and 40 RBI. He also hit 12 doubles and swiped seven bases.

He was named to the SEC and NCAA regional All-Tournament teams, hitting walk-offs in back-to-back weeks for the Tigers. Milam was also named a 2024 Freshman All-SEC selection, and he could be poised for an even bigger sophomore season in 2024.

