LSU baseball fan talks about being hit in the head by home run from Tommy White

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU baseball team put on a show on Tuesday night amassing 12 hits in a 9-0 win over Nicholls State at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Five of those 12 hits were home runs including two by third baseman, Tommy White.

One of White’s home runs struck an LSU fan in the head. The man, who said his name is Cory, was sitting in the left field bleachers when the LSU third baseman hit a ball with an exit velocity of 109 mph.

BRProud sports reporter, Pat Timlin caught up with Cory after the home run left a mark on his head.

The LSU fan said, “I mean, it was on a rope, and a, you know, I’ve been carrying this glove with me for years and I was like, ok, now’s my time, I’ve got one coming and hole in the glove, man. What can I say? Beaned off my dome, and here we are. I’ve got a nice little goose egg.”

He was asked whether it hurt, and he said, “It don’t feel good. It felt like every bit of a 109 mph fastball, home run ball, yes.”

Cory did not get the home run ball as it went over the fence. The LSU fan said Josh Pearson did toss him a ball.

He said, on “Friday, I’ll go get Tommy White to sign it for me, and maybe kiss my boo-boo.”

Cory was asked how long he has been an LSU fan, and he said, “How long’s a piece of string man? Too long.”

LSU coach Jay Johnson had nothing but praise for White, who was responsible for four RBI on the night.

“Tommy is a special player,” Johnson said. “He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever coached and one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen. I’m happy to see him continue to play his best baseball as we’re going down the stretch.”

