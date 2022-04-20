LSU baseball falls in the polls after being swept by Arkansas

Baseball is a game of ebb and flow. Some days you are on top of the world and other days you can’t dig yourself out of a hole.

Two weeks ago, LSU had a 4-0 week where things couldn’t have been any better. Last week, it went 0-3, and things couldn’t have been any worse. The Tigers took a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, and things did not go according to plan.

LSU had an opportunity to win one or two games against the Razorbacks but they just couldn’t capitalize. This week, LSU returned to the confines of the Bayou as they played against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Tuesday night and got back in the win column.

Now, LSU sets its sights on the Missouri Tigers for a weekend series at Alex Box Stadium. Another 4-0 weekend could go a long way for the psyche of this team and its fanbase.

After this series, there are only four SEC series left before the postseason. LSU will play Georgia at home, travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama, play Ole Miss at home and travel to Nashville to play against Vanderbilt.

If the Tigers can find a way to get hot at the right time, they could find themselves hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament next month.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

1. Tennessee (33-3)

2. Oregon State (27-7)

3. Arkansas (28-7)

4. Oklahoma State (26-10)

5. Miami (28-8)

6. Southern Miss (27-8)

7. Texas (26-12)

8. Texas Tech (27-12)

9. Virginia (27-9)

10. Georgia (26-10)

11. Gonzaga (23-9)

12. Stanford (20-11)

13. Virginia Tech (23-9)

14. UCLA (24-11)

15. Notre Dame (21-8)

16. Connecticut (28-7)

17. Texas State (28-9)

18. Louisville (24-11)

19. Vanderbilt (25-10)

20. Texas Christian (24-12)

21. Maryland (29-7)

22. Auburn (24-12)

23. Oregon (24-11)

24. Louisiana State (23-12)

25. Dallas Baptist (23-12)

D1Baseball.com Top 25

1. Tennessee (33-3)

2. Oregon State (27-7)

3. Oklahoma State (26-10)

4. Arkansas (28-7)

5. Miami (28-8)

6. Southern Miss (27-8)

7. Stanford (20-11)

8. Virginia Tech (23-9)

9. Texas Tech (27-12)

10. Texas (26-12)

11. Virginia (27-9)

12. Gonzaga (23-9)

13. UCLA (24-11)

14. Georgia (26-10)

15. Connecticut (28-7)

16. Louisville (24-11)

17. Texas State (28-9)

18. Notre Dame (21-8)

19. Auburn (24-12)

20. Oregon (24-11)

21. TCU (24-12)

22. LSU (23-12)

23. Dallas Baptist (23-12)

24. Maryland (29-7)

25. Georgia Southern (24-11)

Perfect Game Top 25

1. Tennessee (33-3)

2. Oregon State (27-7)

3. Oklahoma State (26-10)

4. Arkansas (28-7)

5. Southern Miss (27-8)

6. Miami (28-8)

7. Gonzaga (23-9)

8. UCONN (28-7)

9. Virginia Tech (23-9)

10. TCU (24-12)

11. Texas (26-12)

12. Oregon (24-11)

13. Notre Dame (21-8)

14. Virginia (27-9)

15. Texas Tech (27-12)

16. Grand Canyon (25-12)

17. Florida State (22-13)

18. Stanford (20-11)

19. Vanderbilt (25-10)

20. UCLA (24-11)

21. Rutgers (30-6)

22. Louisville (24-11)

23. Georgia (26-10)

24. LSU (23-12)

25. Auburn (24-12)

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

1. Tennessee (33-3)

2. Arkansas (28-7)

3. Oklahoma St. (26-10)

4. Miami, Fla. (28-8)

5. Vanderbilt (25-10)

6. Stanford (20-11)

7. Oregon St. (27-7)

8. Rutgers (30-6)

9. Texas St. (28-9)

10. Oregon (24-11)

11. Louisville (24-11)

12. UCLA (24-11)

13. U.C. Santa Barbara (24-8)

14. Connecticut (28-7)

15. Southern Mississippi (27-8)

16. Virginia (27-9)

17. Notre Dame (21-8)

18. Texas (26-12)

19. Arizona (24-12)

20. Georgia (26-10)

21. Auburn (24-12)

22. Texas Christian (24-12)

23. N.C. State (23-11)

24. Florida St. (22-13)

25. Central Michigan (23-10)

26. Cal. Poly (22-13)

27. Texas A&M (22-13)

28. West Virginia (22-12)

29. Gonzaga (23-9)

30. Grand Canyon (25-12)

Baseball America Top 25

1. Tennessee (33-3)

2. Oklahoma State (26-10)

3. Oregon State (27-7)

4. Arkansas (28-7)

5. Miami (28-8)

6. Stanford (20-11)

7. Southern Mississippi (27-8)

8. Virginia (27-9)

9. Florida State (22-13)

10. Oregon (24-11)

11. Virginia Tech (23-9)

12. Gonzaga (23-9)

13. Louisville (24-11)

14. Notre Dame (21-8)

15. TCU (24-12)

16. UCLA (24-11)

17. Texas Tech (27-12)

18. Georgia (26-10)

19. Georgia Southern (24-11)

20. Texas (26-12)

21. Texas State (28-9)

22. Maryland (29-7)

23. Auburn (24-12)

24. Wofford (27-9)

25. Dallas Baptist (23-12)

