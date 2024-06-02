LSU baseball falls to North Carolina in winners’ bracket, will face elimination on Sunday

Luke Holman took the mound for the winner’s bracket game against North Carolina. The winner of this game advanced to the Regional final matchup and would be one win away from Omaha. North Carolina won 6-2 and sent LSU to an elimination game.

There were no early runs in this one as Holman and Shea Sprague were both locked in until the bottom of the fifth inning. With two runners on base in the bottom of the fifth, Vance Honeycutt hit a three-run bomb to give the Tar Heels a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Alex Milazzo started it off with a single, Michael Braswell III followed that with a single, and Tommy White hit a single to load the bases for Jared Jones. Jones then was walked on a 3-2 count to bring in the first run of the game for the Tigers. Ethan Frey then entered as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded against the new Carolina pitcher. Frey drew a walk on a 3-2 count to score another run for LSU. Hayden Travinski then grounded into a double play to send us to the bottom of the seventh inning with the score 3-2 North Carolina.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Honeycutt hit another homer off of Holman, this time a solo shot, to extend the lead to 4-2 North Carolina. That homer chased Holman from the mound and Justin Loer entered the game. Holman’s final line was 6.2 innings pitched and he allowed four runs on seven hits, 11 strikeouts, and one walk.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, North Carolina added some insurance as they tacked on two more runs to increase their lead to 6-2 as we headed to the ninth. LSU was unable to come up with any magic in the top of the ninth and the Tigers lost 6-2.

LSU will play Wofford on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT in an elimination game.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire