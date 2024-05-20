LSU baseball to face former pitching coach Wes Johnson in SEC Tournament

When LSU opens the SEC baseball tournament against Georgia on Tuesday, a familiar face will be in the opposing dugout. The Bulldogs are led by former LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson, a key member of LSU’s national title staff in 2023.

Johnson was with LSU for just a year, but in that time, he built one of the best pitching staffs in the country, landing Paul Skenes and Thatcher Hurd from the transfer portal and developing Ty Floyd into a second-round pick.

Following the title run, Johnson was offered the head coaching position at Georgia, where he’s delivered an instant turnaround.

The Bulldogs were 11-19 in conference play in 2023, but in year one under Johnson, UGA went 17-13 in the SEC and 39-14 overall.

Johnson’s background is in pitching, but it’s the lineup that’s carried the Dawgs in 2024. Georgia leads the SEC in runs per game with 9.4 while Charlie Condon has put up video game numbers with 35 home runs and 219 total bases.

As for Johnson, much of LSU’s pitching staff is new, so his stint with the Tigers may not provide much-added advantage.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire