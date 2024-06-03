LSU baseball defeats North Carolina 8-4, forcing Game 7 at NCAA Chapel Hill Regional on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers will face North Carolina on Monday, after defeating the Tar Heels 8-4 on Sunday.

The winner will advance to the NCAA Super Regional.

LSU’s Josh Pearson and Hayden Travinski both hit home runs in the win.

With the win, LSU improved to 43-22 on the season.

The start of the game is TBD, and it will be aired on ESPN+.

Earlier in the day, LSU fought off elimination with a 13-6 victory against Wofford College.

Josh Pearson, Ashton Larson, Michael Braswell III, Jared Jones, Steven Milam, and Tommy White are credited with scores in the matchup.

LSU Sports contributed to this report.

