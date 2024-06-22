LSU baseball commit named National High School Player of the Year

One of the most prolific players in high school baseball this season has added a new honor to his name. Konnor Griffin has been named the National High School Player of the Year by Perfect Game.

Griffin is committed to playing for Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers next season but the fact is that he may never make it to the Bayou. Griffin is the No. 9 overall player in the draft according to MLB.com’s prospect rankings for the 2024 MLB draft. He is the No. 1 prospect in the Prep Rankings.

Griffin had a mind-blowing Senior season at Jackson Prep. The Patriots went 39-4 and won the state championship in their class. Griffin finished the season with a .559 batting average, a .690 on-base percentage, nine homers, 76 runs scored and 87 stolen bases.

As much as I want to see this guy in purple and gold next season, I believe he will be one of the top 10 picks in the 2024 MLB Draft.

