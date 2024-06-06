LSU baseball commit Konnor Griffin named the 2023-24 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

Konnor Griffin has been named the 2023-24 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. It is yet another big recognition for the LSU commit who has certainly set the standard in high school baseball this year.

In 43 games this past year for Jackson Prep (Jackson, Mississippi), he showed his versatility and high ceiling for the next level with LSU. Griffin hit .559 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs. He also went 10-0 on the mound, allowing just seven runs and 30 hits across 67.2 innings pitched.

He is the eighth-ranked prospect in July’s MLB draft. He is projected as the first high school player to be selected. PerfectGame ranks him as a 10.0 in their player projections.

Griffin now joins a group of Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year that includes the likes of Alex Rodriguez, Clayton Kershaw and Gary Sheffield among four MVP winners and 27 players who were eventually selected in the first round of the MLB draft.

Griffin committed to LSU in December 2022.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports