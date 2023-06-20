LSU baseball was called out on this close play at the plate in the CWS, you make your own call

In the eighth inning of LSU baseball’s College World Series matchup with the No. 1 seed Wake Forest, the Tigers almost took the lead.

Tre Morgan was on third when a hard-hit grounder went to the third basemen Brock Wilken and Morgan took off for home. Morgan appeared to be safe as Wilken bobbled the ball, but Wilken was able to rocket the ball home for the tag to be applied.

Defensive WIZARDRY!! 🧙‍♂️



Brock Wilken with the absolutely amazing play to keep the score tied in the 8th!!#MCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @WakeBaseball pic.twitter.com/1i6zfl4lE9 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 20, 2023

The play was challenged by the Tigers, but the call would stand, keeping the score in a 2-2 tie that would continue until the bottom of the inning. Wake Forest was able to score the go-ahead run in the eighth, giving them a 3-2 lead going into the ninth.

For LSU the plan was to go on any contact, according to Morgan.

Tre Morgan said #LSU was in a “red” situation when he made his dash to home plate in the eighth inning.



That means that he was going home on contact, Morgan said. — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) June 20, 2023

LSU was unable to tie the game, falling into the losers bracket where they would need to win three straight games, starting Tuesday, to make the CWS finals.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Watch LSU baseball get tagged out at home as they try to take lead in CWS