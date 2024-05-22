LSU baseball becomes first team to hit 2 grand slams in same SEC tournament game

In the top of the seventh inning of Wednesday’s SEC tournament outing against Kentucky, Jared Jones broke a 2-0 game wide open with a grand slam to put the Tigers up six runs.

If that wasn’t enough, Tommy White did the same in the eighth as the Tigers jumped out to an 11-0 lead against the No. 3-seeded Wildcats, co-champions of the SEC.

That second grand slam from White marked a bit of history for LSU, which became the first team in SEC tournament history to hit two grand slams in the same game.

LSU’s bats showed up to Hoover this week when needed. It entered the week on the bubble but has perhaps played its way off after a 9-1 win over Georgia in the opening round leading into Wednesday’s huge performance.

After LSU’s 11-0 run-rule win over the Wildcats, it will face either Arkansas or South Carolina in the winners’ bracket on Thursday.

