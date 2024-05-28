LSU baseball among best odds to repeat as College World Series champions

For most of the 2024 season, LSU didn’t look poised to defend its national title from last spring.

Even making the NCAA tournament looked like it would be a question for much of SEC play, but after ending the campaign on a high note and reaching the championship of the conference tournament, LSU earned a No. 2 seed and will head to Chapel Hill for regional play next weekend.

Despite not being one of the 16 national hosts, the Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title and defend their championship. LSU’s odds per BetMGM sit at +900, tied for the third-best with Arkansas and behind only Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Considering all three of those teams are top-eight national seeds, it’s good company for the Tigers to find themselves in.

LSU can’t get ahead of itself as it faces a tough regional that included No. 4 national seed North Carolina and a tough Wofford team. But it seems that the oddsmakers like the Tigers’ chances to return to Omaha and make a splash after getting hot at the right time.

