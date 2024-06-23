LSU baseball adds to strong pitching transfer class with Nicholls star Jacob Mayers
The LSU baseball team has been on fire in the transfer portal since the end of the season, and that trend continued on Sunday.
The Tigers received a commitment from Nicholls right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers, a 6-foot-5, 205-pounder who was named to the ABCA All-South Region Second Team as a sophomore in 2024. Mayer is from Gonzales, Louisiana, and has made 33 appearances with 31 starts over the last two seasons.
He has a 14-2 career record and turned in an impressive 2.02 ERA with 105 strikeouts and 58 walks in 75.2 innings as a true freshman in 2023 when he was named the National Freshman Pitcher of the Year. His numbers regressed a bit in 2024, as he finished with a 4.58 ERA and walked 76 batters, though he also struck out 106.
I am excited to announce that I will be transferring Louisiana State University to further my academic and baseball career! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped me along the way! Geaux Tigers 🐅 pic.twitter.com/rmDaFiCxcx
— Jacob (@cjmsticks13) June 23, 2024
LSU saw quite a few arms depart via the transfer portal this offseason, but it has replenished the pitching staff with several of the nation’s top transfers. The Tigers land a potential starter in Mayers and hope he can return to his true freshman form.
