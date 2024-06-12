LSU baseball adds a big-time slugger from the transfer portal

Jay Johnson has ventured into the black hole that is the transfer portal and he has stepped out with an Avenger. The Tigers have landed one of the best power hitters in the country from Indiana State.

Luis Hernandez is a 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore catcher from Puerto Rico who was a star for the Indiana State Sycamores this season. He finished the season with a .359 batting average with 14 doubles, 23 homers, and 76 RBI. He had a .694 slugging percentage and showed power to both sides of the field.

Hernandez played catcher for the Sycamores but he can also play first base. LSU is losing two catchers, Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski. That leaves them with Brady Neal as the main catcher on the roster. Hernandez could play behind the dish or he could play first base and the Tigers could use Jared Jones as a designated hitter.

This is a huge pickup for LSU. He can bring instant pop to the lineup and make the team better.

