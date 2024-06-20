LSU baseball adds another power hitter in the transfer portal

Recently, I mentioned how Jared Jones was turning heads with his power during the MLB draft combine. As every day passes, it looks more likely that he will be drafted and won’t be coming back to LSU.

Jay Johnson may have just found a guy who can fill that role at first base. Eddie Yamin IV is a 6-foot-5 infielder/catcher from Dayton. He had a phenomenal year for the Dayton Flyers this season as he finished with a .342 batting average in 53 games played. He had 14 doubles, 13 homers, and 54 RBI and he had a .608 slugging percentage. He has played catcher before but he spent all of the 2024 season as a first baseman.

LSU has gone from a team that lost all of their catchers and their first baseman to a team that has two or three different options at each position. Johnson has been on fire in the portal and I don’t think he is stopping anytime soon.

After long consideration with my family I have decided my new home will be LSU. Grateful and excited for this opportunity.

Geaux Tigers 🐅

