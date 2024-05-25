LSU baseball a 2 seed in Tallahassee Regional per latest D1Baseball tournament projections

Any anxiety the LSU baseball team had about making the NCAA tournament has quickly dissipated after its showing this week in Hoover at the SEC tournament.

The Tigers won their first three games to put themselves in Saturday’s semifinals, and not only is this no longer considered a bubble team, but it’s now starting to see projections as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

That’s reflected in the latest field of 64 projections from D1Baseball, in which LSU is expected to head to Tallahassee as the No. 2 seed in the regional hosted by Florida State. D1Baseball also has UCF and Florida A&M competing in the Tallahassee Regional.

The Tigers are looking to clinch a spot in the SEC championship as they face South Carolina in a semifinal rematch on Saturday.

