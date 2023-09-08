LSU bans open flame tailgating ahead of Grambling State game, citing statewide burn ban

BATON ROUGE — LSU fans will not be permitted to tailgate with any open flames ahead of Saturday's home opener against Grambling State, the school announced Wednesday.

"Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener," LSU's statement read. "As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday."

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry implemented a statewide burn ban on Aug. 25. LSU's announcement also echoes a plea Gov. John Bel Edwards made on Aug. 30, asking for "people not engage in barbecuing and so forth outside where a fire can start."

"In order to best accommodate fans, LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to seek alternative catering options.," the statement read. "A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably."

LSU kicks off its home opener against Grambling at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU bans open flame tailgating for Grambling State game