LSU banned Les Miles from being alone with female students after 2013 sexual harassment investigation

Current Kansas coach Les Miles was banned from being alone with female students while he was the coach at LSU following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

LSU released a 2013 internal investigation into the coach's behavior after USA Today sued to make it public. Its release comes after the investigation's existence became known in late February.

Per USA Today's summation of the report, Miles was issued a letter of reprimand for his behavior in addition to being ordered to not be alone with female staffers. A female student accused Miles of kissing her twice and said that Miles told her he was attracted to her and that they should go to a hotel. Miles denied that accusation.

Additionally, the former coach was accused of texting and taking other female students to his condo while no one else was around. Miles was also accused of having physical standards of beauty for female athletic department staffers and suggesting that those who didn't fit his criteria work fewer hours than those who did.

From USA Today:

Miles also had been accused by athletic department staff of saying that the female student workers who helped the football team lure top recruits needed to be attractive, blonde and fit, according to the investigative report. Existing student employees who did not meet this criteria should be given fewer hours or terminated, the report details.

Miles was also warned that he could be fired if his behavior continued.

After the investigation became public on Feb. 24, the Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Miles had reached a settlement with at least one woman whose accusations were central to the investigation.

The investigation came three years before LSU fired Miles. Miles came to LSU from Oklahoma State ahead of the 2005 season to replace Nick Saban. He was fired during the 2016 season after a 2-2 start and replaced by current LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

Miles went 114-34 at LSU. He's so far 3-18 at Kansas through two seasons.

Les Miles won over 100 games at LSU. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Report to be released publicly on Friday

LSU hired a law firm to audit its handling of sexual misconduct allegations in 2016. That report was conducted by Husch Blackwell and is set to be released publicly in full on Friday, per USA Today. The outlet said that Miles and the school had worked together to keep it secret after its conclusion in 2013.

Husch Blackwell is the same firm Baylor hired to investigate the school's actions in its sexual assault scandal. The Baylor scandal resulted in the departures of coach Art Briles, athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr as the systematic ways that Baylor covered up and minimized sexual assault allegations were revealed.

Kansas has said that it didn't know of the allegations against Miles when he was hired. Miles was hired by Kansas athletic director Jeff Long. Miles and Long were both at Michigan in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

