LSU-Auburn TV ratings crack the top 10 from Week 7

LSU hosted Auburn on Saturday night in prime time on national television on ESPN, but the Tigers were competing with several other high profile matchups, namely Miami-North Carolina and USC–Notre Dame, in the night block.

In spite of that, the SEC West matchup was ultimately one of the 10 most-viewed games over the weekend, coming in at No. 10 with 2.16 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch.

The Tigers have had a lot of eyes on them this season with several prime-time games including the season-opener against Florida State, which aired on ABC.

LSU’s Week 8 matchup isn’t likely to draw quite as much attention as the team hosts Army in a non-conference game that will air at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire