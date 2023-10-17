Advertisement

LSU-Auburn TV ratings crack the top 10 from Week 7

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read

LSU hosted Auburn on Saturday night in prime time on national television on ESPN, but the Tigers were competing with several other high profile matchups, namely Miami-North Carolina and USCNotre Dame, in the night block.

In spite of that, the SEC West matchup was ultimately one of the 10 most-viewed games over the weekend, coming in at No. 10 with 2.16 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch.

The Tigers have had a lot of eyes on them this season with several prime-time games including the season-opener against Florida State, which aired on ABC.

LSU’s Week 8 matchup isn’t likely to draw quite as much attention as the team hosts Army in a non-conference game that will air at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire