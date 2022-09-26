LSU at Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Fresh off a 38-0 win over New Mexico — marking its first shutout since 2018 — LSU and coach Brian Kelly hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday to take on the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn sits at 3-1 on the year after narrowly surviving an ugly overtime game against Missouri on Saturday. Coach Bryan Harsin is firmly on the hot seat in just his second season, and a poor performance at home against a division rival could turn up the pressure significantly.

LSU looks to extend its winning streak to four since dropping to currently undefeated Florida State in Week 1. The Tigers sit at 1-0 in the SEC after upsetting Mississippi State in Week 3.

The Tigers sit as about a touchdown favorite in this one, which kicks off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN Saturday night.

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

[betwidget_betmgm]

The lines

The Tigers are favored by more than a touchdown on Saturday despite playing on the road with the over/under set at 45.5.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line LSU -8

-110 O 45.5

-110 – Auburn +8

-110 U 45.5

-110 –

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Injury Report

The biggest injury surrounds [autotag]Major Burns[/autotag], who is set to miss the next 3-6 weeks as he recovers from a neck injury. [autotag]BJ Ojulari[/autotag] also didn’t play Saturday, but he’s expected to suit up against Auburn, as is [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag], who exited the game in the third quarter and didn’t return, though he was cleared to.

Matthew Langlois remains questionable after missing the last two games, and so is Brian Thomas Jr., who suffered an injury against the Lobos. Armoni Goodwin is also day-to-day after leaving Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury.

For Auburn, the biggest question surrounds quarterback [autotag]TJ Finley[/autotag], a transfer from LSU. Finley missed the Missouri game, and it’s unclear if he will be available this weekend. Even if he is, the Tigers may stick with Robby Ashford under center.

Story continues

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: October 1, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Prediction and best bet

Auburn limps into this game with a litany of problems and a likely lame-duck head coach. LSU is far from a flawless football team, but it’s hard to deny Kelly has it trending in the right direction over the last three weeks. Winning on the road at Jordan-Hare is never easy, and this game could get weird. But LSU is the considerably better team right now and should be able to get the win and cover the spread in the process.

Prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 20

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire