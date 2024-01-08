LSU athletics are off to a great start in 2024

The year 2024 could not have started on a better note for LSU.

I am not just talking about the success LSU football has had recently, I am talking about all athletics. Brian Kelly and the football team kicked it off on the right note with a win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Since then, Kelly has landed three commitments from five-star recruits including top 2024 Louisiana prospect Dominick McKinley and the No. 1 overall 2025 prospect, quarterback Bryce Underwood.

LSU women’s basketball is off to a 2-0 start in SEC play with wins over Missouri and Ole Miss to start this year. Matt McMahon and the men’s basketball team pulled off a huge win over Texas A&M to start conference play 1-0 as well.

LSU gymnastics had their first meet of the year inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and they took on the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Tigers came away with a 196.975-196.775 victory over Ohio State to start their season 1-0.

Oh, I forgot to mention, LSU has signed a new defensive coordinator as Blake Baker is returning to the program after serving as the DC for Missouri.

Buckle up, everyone, we could be in for a great year of LSU athletics.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire