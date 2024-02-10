LSU assistant Bob Diaco named senior defensive analyst

LSU assistant coach Bob Diaco will remain with the program, returning to his analyst role.

Diaco was originally hired as a defensive analyst last spring, but after defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey stepped away with a health issue, Diaco took an on-field role, working with outside linebackers and special teams.

After LSU’s staff shakeup, Diaco is the lone defensive assistant from 2023 to return. It’s not a surprise given his ties to LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Diaco was a member of Kelly’s staff at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

In 2012, he won the Broyles Award while serving as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. His work as DC in South Bend earned him a head coaching opportunity with UConn, where he worked until 2016.

Bob Diaco's title was updated to senior defensive analyst. Not a surprise, but something concrete after filling in as LSU's outside linebackers/special teams coach last season. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) February 10, 2024

Before joining LSU, Diaco worked at Louisiana Tech in 2019, where he replaced current LSU DC Blake Baker after he took the DC job at Miami.

Diaco’s extensive coaching experience with multiple positions should come in handy as LSU transitions defensive schemes.

