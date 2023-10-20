LSU and Army will reportedly sing each other’s fight songs after Saturday’s game

LSU has a unique matchup upcoming this weekend.

For just the second time in program history and the first in nearly a century, the team will take on a service academy in Army. This isn’t the Tigers’ typical non-conference opponent, and the team has taken a few steps this weekend to honor its foe.

LSU had already revealed special camouflage end zone paint as well as a one-off 50-yard line design, and there will also be some special festivities postgame.

Following the conclusion of the game, both teams will join together to sing Army’s fight song followed by LSU’s, the team announced on Friday.

Something little different postgame Saturday: LSU and Army will sing each other’s alma maters together. They’ll start with Army’s, then go to the other end zone for LSU. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) October 20, 2023

This is a special opportunity for LSU, which last played Army in 1931, and the program is going all out to honor the Black Knights.

