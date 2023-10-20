LSU-Army betting odds holding steady on Friday per BetMGM

The LSU Tigers enter Week 8 with what looks like a potential tune-up on the horizon against Army.

The Black Knights will present a stylistic challenge for the Tigers, but they enter this game at just 2-4 having lost three in a row. With that in mind, they opened the week as a 30.5-point underdog, and that spread increased by two points during the week, per BetMGM.

That line is holding steady on Friday at 32.5, as is the over/under at 59.5. There is currently no money line available on this game.

Here are all the latest lines for Saturday’s Week 8 matchup against Army in Baton Rouge as of 12:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Army +32.5

-110 O 59.5

-110 – LSU -32.5

-110 U 59.5

-110 –

The Tigers will play host to the Black Knights on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on the SEC Network.

