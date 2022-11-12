LSU at Arkansas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Week 11 SEC West contest
The Tigers can’t get too preoccupied with Saturday’s statement win over Alabama. Given the tough opponents week-in and week-out, that’s a luxury that teams in the SEC cannot afford.
Next up for LSU is a road battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are 5-4 on the season under third-year coach Sam Pittman. The Hogs are coming off a home loss to Liberty in their last outing.
With a win — as well as an Alabama victory over Ole Miss later in the day — the Tigers could clinch the West. Regardless, they will clinch the division if they win their final two conference games.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow this one, which kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday morning in Fayetteville and will be televised on ESPN.
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Injury Report
LSU’s biggest injury situation surrounds starting guard [autotag]Garrett Dellinger[/autotag], who has missed the last three games but could be set to make his return this weekend. For Arkansas, all eyes will be on the quarterback situation as KJ Jefferson has been banged up this week. If he’s not able to go, Malik Hornsby would likely get the start.
Players to Watch
LSU:
Passing: Jayden Daniels (1,994 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT, 69.8% completion)
Rushing: Jayden Daniels (131 attempts, 619 yards, 10 TDs)
Receiving: Malik Nabers (42 receptions, 504 yards, 1 TD)
Tackling: Micah Baskerville (56)
Sacks: BJ Ojulari (5)
Interceptions: Micah Baskerville, Jay Ward, Greg Brooks Jr., Harold Perkins, [autotag]Joe Foucha[/autotag], [autotag]Jarrick Bernard-Converse[/autotag] (1)
Arkansas:
Passing: KJ Jefferson (1,981 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.7% completion)
Rushing: Raheim Sanders (173 attempts, 1,101 yards, 7 TDs)
Receiving: Matt Landers (35 receptions, 594 yards, 3 TDs)
Tackling: Bumper Pool (80)
Sacks: Drew Sanders (7.5)
Interceptions: Dwight McGlothern (3)
Five Things to Know
