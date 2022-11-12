LSU at Arkansas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Week 11 SEC West contest

The Tigers can’t get too preoccupied with Saturday’s statement win over Alabama. Given the tough opponents week-in and week-out, that’s a luxury that teams in the SEC cannot afford.

Next up for LSU is a road battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are 5-4 on the season under third-year coach Sam Pittman. The Hogs are coming off a home loss to Liberty in their last outing.

With a win — as well as an Alabama victory over Ole Miss later in the day — the Tigers could clinch the West. Regardless, they will clinch the division if they win their final two conference games.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow this one, which kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday morning in Fayetteville and will be televised on ESPN.

How to Watch

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Date : Saturday, Nov. 12

Time : 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s biggest injury situation surrounds starting guard [autotag]Garrett Dellinger[/autotag], who has missed the last three games but could be set to make his return this weekend. For Arkansas, all eyes will be on the quarterback situation as KJ Jefferson has been banged up this week. If he’s not able to go, Malik Hornsby would likely get the start.

Players to Watch

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU:

Arkansas:

Passing: KJ Jefferson (1,981 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.7% completion)

Rushing: Raheim Sanders (173 attempts, 1,101 yards, 7 TDs)

Receiving: Matt Landers (35 receptions, 594 yards, 3 TDs)

Tackling: Bumper Pool (80)

Sacks: Drew Sanders (7.5)

Interceptions: Dwight McGlothern (3)

Story continues

Five Things to Know

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

More LSU at Arkansas content

[listicle id=60489]

[listicle id=60340]

[lawrence-related id=60540,60485,60514,60447]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire