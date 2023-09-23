LSU-Arkansas No. 3 helmet stickers, explained: Greg Brooks Jr. honored in rivalry game

LSU and Arkansas will honor Greg Brooks with helmet stickers during Saturday's college football rivalry game in Baton Rouge.

Both teams will wear No. 3 helmet stickers in honor of the LSU safety, who is out indefinitely after having emergency brain surgery to remove a tumor last week. Brooks began his career at Arkansas before transferring to LSU after the 2021 season.

“Our team has dedicated this season to Greg,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday

LSU and Arkansas will kick off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in the battle for the Golden Boot trophy.

Here’s why LSU and Arkansas are wearing the No. 3 stickers Saturday and what each coach is saying about them:

Why are LSU, Arkansas wearing No. 3 on their helmets?

Brooks, who wears No. 3, is in his second season at LSU after playing three seasons at Arkansas.

Kelly said on "College GameDay" Saturday morning that Arkansas would join in on honoring Brooks with No. 3 helmet stickers.

"We're gonna wear the No. 3 on our helmets, and Arkansas is going to do that as well," Kelly said. "As you know, he played at Arkansas as well. We're so happy Coach (Sam) Pittman has been gracious to do that as well. And it'll be a solidarity of support for Greg."

What happened to Greg Brooks?

Kelly said during his weekly teleconference that Brooks was experiencing dizziness from Vertigo, which can create an internal spinning sensation. The issue prompted an MRI, which prompted the surgery that was completed Sept. 15, the day before the Tigers’ game vs. Mississippi State in Week 3.

“Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results,” Brooks' family wrote on social media.

"Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle. His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever. Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers. #Pray for 3.”

Will Greg Brooks return this season?

Kelly said he wasn’t sure if Brooks could return this season, but he stated that Brooks said before the surgery that he wanted to come back.

"He's a fighter and he's made some progress through the week," Kelly said on his radio show Thursday. "... He was upstanding today and I'll go see him after the show."

What did LSU players say about Brooks?

LSU edge rusher Sai’vion Jones: “It was very tough. He wanted to let us know that he's always thinking about us and that he's going to pull through. And (he said) we need to worry about getting the win."

LSU center Charles Turner: "Him going through that gave us a lot of motivation to just even wake up and don't even worry about it because every day, you never know. It could be your last day," Turner said. "(Brooks) is just going out there and attacking and that's what the motivation gave us.”

LSU linebacker Greg Penn III: "He leads by example, he's not a loud guy," Penn said. "He'll pull you to the side and talk to you and things like that. He's not going to blow you up in front of the team."

What did Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman say about Brooks?

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman: "Caring, loving, smiles all the time, competitive, great teammate, great person (and has a great) family. That was easy, by the way, because that's who he is.

"I was able to talk to (his Mom) on Monday and we're just continuing to pray for him. But in a nutshell, and I mean this with all of my heart, he's a wonderful, wonderful kid."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LSU-Arkansas No. 3 helmet stickers: Greg Brooks Jr. honored in rivalry