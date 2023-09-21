LSU-Arkansas betting odds continue to hold steady on Thursday, per BetMGM

LSU opened the week as a 17.5-point favorite over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 4, according to BetMGM. It seems Vegas oddsmakers may have hit the nail on the head with that spread, as it has seen no changes as we approach the 48-hour mark from kick-off.

Not only has the point spread remained the same throughout the week, but the over/under and money line haven’t changed, either. LSU is holding steady as a three-score favorite against its border state rival.

Arkansas is a pretty hefty underdog in this game after dropping its first contest of the year last week in a 38-31 home loss against new Big 12 addition BYU.

Here are the latest odds from BetMGM, as of 1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Arkansas +17.5

-110 O 55.5

-105 +600 LSU -17.5

-110 U 55.5

-115 -900

LSU will face the Razorbacks in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire