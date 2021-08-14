LSU announces men’s basketball nonconference schedule
The LSU Tigers have finalized their nonconference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule. They are looking to improve from the 19-10 (11-6 SEC) record from a season ago.
Will Wade and the Tigers will tip off the season against in-state foe Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday, Nov. 9. They won’t officially play on the road until Friday, Nov. 26 against Penn State in the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament takes place in Niceville, Florida. They will either play Oregon State or Wake Forest on Nov. 27.
This season the Tigers will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 29.
Per a release from LSU Athletics:
LSU MEN’S NON-CONFERENCE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS; TIMES, TV TBD
November
Tuesday 9 ULM
Friday 12 TEXAS STATE
Monday 15 LIBERTY
Thursday 18 MCNEESE STATE
Monday 22 BELMONT
Emerald Classic – Niceville, Florida
Friday 26 Penn State
Saturday 27 Wake Forest/Oregon State
December
Wednesday 1 OHIO
Holiday Hoopsgiving – Atlanta, Georgia
Saturday 11 Georgia Tech
Tuesday 14 NORTHWESTERN STATE
Saturday 18 Louisiana Tech (in Bossier City)
Wednesday 22 LIPSCOMB
January
Saturday 29 at TCU (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
