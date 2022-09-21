LSU announces full 2023 football schedule
On Tuesday night, the SEC announced its full slate of conference games and dates for the 2023 season. With non-conference matchups already contractually set, we now know the Tigers’ full schedule next season.
It will begin with a rematch against Florida State, this time in Orlando. Other non-conference opponents will be Grambling, Army and Georgia State. It will be the first time LSU has faced Grambling or GSU, and only the second time it has faced Army (and the first since 1931).
As far as conference matchups go, in addition to facing the SEC West and Florida, LSU will also face Missouri out of the East. There are some quirks in scheduling as the Tigers will face Arkansas in September for the first time as well as hosting the Gators in November.
Here’s LSU’s full schedule for the 2023 season.
Florida State Seminoles (in Orlando)
Date: Sept. 3
Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Grambling State Tigers
Date: Sept. 9
Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Date: Sept. 16
Location: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi
Arkansas Razorbacks
Date: Sept. 23
Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge
Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Sept. 30
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi
Missouri Tigers
Date: Oct. 7
Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia Missouri
Auburn Tigers
Date: Oct. 14
Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge
Army Black Knights
Date: Oct. 21
Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge
Alabama Crimson Tide
Date: Nov. 4
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Florida Gators
Date: Nov. 11
Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge
Georgia State Panthers
Date: Nov. 18
Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge
Texas A&M Aggies
Date: Nov. 25
Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge