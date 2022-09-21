LSU announces full 2023 football schedule

On Tuesday night, the SEC announced its full slate of conference games and dates for the 2023 season. With non-conference matchups already contractually set, we now know the Tigers’ full schedule next season.

It will begin with a rematch against Florida State, this time in Orlando. Other non-conference opponents will be Grambling, Army and Georgia State. It will be the first time LSU has faced Grambling or GSU, and only the second time it has faced Army (and the first since 1931).

As far as conference matchups go, in addition to facing the SEC West and Florida, LSU will also face Missouri out of the East. There are some quirks in scheduling as the Tigers will face Arkansas in September for the first time as well as hosting the Gators in November.

Here’s LSU’s full schedule for the 2023 season.

Florida State Seminoles (in Orlando)

Date: Sept. 3

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Grambling State Tigers

Date: Sept. 9

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date: Sept. 16

Location: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi

Arkansas Razorbacks

Date: Sept. 23

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Sept. 30

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi

Missouri Tigers

Date: Oct. 7

Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia Missouri

Auburn Tigers

Date: Oct. 14

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Army Black Knights

Date: Oct. 21

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Alabama Crimson Tide

Date: Nov. 4

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Florida Gators

Date: Nov. 11

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Georgia State Panthers

Date: Nov. 18

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Texas A&M Aggies

Date: Nov. 25

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

