LSU announces which football players will join Brian Kelly in Nashville for SEC Media Days

If you needed a signal that the college football season is just around the corner, SEC Media Days are set to begin next week and will run from Monday, July 17 to Thursday, July 20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Monday, LSU announced that quarterback Jayden Daniels, running back Josh Williams and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo would join head coach Brian Kelly in representing the Tigers.

LSU will be featured among the first group of teams on July 17.

Daniels returns for his final season after transferring in last offseason from Arizona State. He had a career season, throwing for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while totaling 885 rushing yards and touchdowns, both team-highs.

Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams and Mekhi Wingo will join @CoachBrianKelly at @SEC Media Day in Nashville on July 17! pic.twitter.com/qAmEeY3C5I — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 10, 2023

Williams is a former walk-on who worked is way into being LSU’s feature back last season following Armoni Goodwin’s injury. He led Tigers running backs last fall with 532 yards on the ground, and he also had six rushing touchdowns.

Wingo is a transfer from Missouri who was thrust into a starting role due to Maason Smith’s injury. He had a breakout season, earning All-SEC honors, and he will be paired up with Smith this season.

