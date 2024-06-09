LSU announces death of former basketball player Josh Maravich, son of Pete Maravich

Former LSU men’s basketball player Josh Maravich, son of LSU and NBA legend and arena namesake Pete Maravich, died at his family home in Covington, Louisiana, on Friday, the school announced on Saturday.

Maravich was 42 years old.

A walk-on player at LSU from 2001-05, Maravich appeared in 13 games over three seasons, playing a total of 16 minutes with four career made field goals.

“I wanted to come here for my dad to make him proud,” Josh said in a 2005 article in the LSU school paper, The Daily Reveille. “I knew I wasn’t going to be a star player, but for me being a walk-on was what I always wanted to do.”

LSU Basketball extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Josh Maravich. 🔗 https://t.co/nCARTRUZWJ pic.twitter.com/xJxd2c6kxd — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) June 8, 2024

Maravich and his brother, Jaeson, are credited as the ones who decided upon the iconic pose of their father’s statue outside the arena which bares his name.

