LSU announces co-offensive coordinators for ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin

LSU will be without its offensive coordinator in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin on Jan. 1 as it was reported Friday that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock would be leaving to take the same role at Notre Dame.

With Denbrock moving on before the bowl game, LSU will turn to interim co-offensive coordinators for the matchup. Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and passing game coordinator/receivers coach Cortez Hankton will serve as co-coordinators for that matchup, and it will be interesting to see if LSU ultimately opts to promote from within after that unit’s success over the last two seasons, especially in 2023.

Both Sloan and Hankton have played a major role in that success between the development of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and a loaded receiver room.

Coach Brian Kelly announced that Cortez Hankton and Joe Sloan will serve as co-offensive coordinators for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin. https://t.co/FcxCvK5BL8 pic.twitter.com/QMFPQHB6sV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 22, 2023

“I’m confident in Cortez and Joe’s ability to run the offense,” Brian Kelly said in a release. “They will collaborate in the passing game and work with Brad (Davis) and Frank (Wilson) in the running game. They will execute a great game plan for us. They are a cohesive group of coaches and I’m excited about this opportunity for them. I know they will do a good job.”

The Tigers will take on the Badgers on Jan. 1 in Tampa.

