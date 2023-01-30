LSU announces new ‘Bayou Traditions’ NIL collective

LSU is taking another step with its NIL game.

On Monday, LSU announced “Bayou Traditions” and named it the “official collective of LSU athletics.”

“Bayou Traditions is a new way LSU fans can support the success of our championship athletic programs and our elite student-athletes in the NIL era,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a release.

“Bayou Traditions” will give fans a chance to contribute monthly and one-time donations. It also becomes the presenting sponsor of LSU Gold, LSU’s streaming service that delivers exclusive video content to fans.

Your support of @bayoutraditions will help us empower our student-athletes with world class opportunities. Learn more → https://t.co/uBBE1uRsxa pic.twitter.com/wI9Z81TPam — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) January 30, 2023

According to a report, the president of TCU’s NIL collective will make an impact with LSU’s new collective.

Have been told by multiple sources that TCU's Think NIL collective president of operations Brent Cunningham will play a large role with Bayou Traditions. https://t.co/GHDzDimLcR — Pete Nakos (@Pete_Nakos96) January 30, 2023

The release stated that TAF, the Tiger Athletic Foundation, will remain the sole philanthropic arm of LSU Athletics.

NIL became legalized across the NCAA in the summer of 2021. College football will be entering its third year of the NIL era in 2023. One figures this collective should make a significant impact on LSU’s efforts.

List

8 LSU football records that could be broken

Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire