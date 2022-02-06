LSU announces the addition of Kolbe Fields from South Carolina

Matt House and the LSU Tigers defensive staff made another addition to the 2022 roster. On Sunday the team announced the addition of former South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields.

He spent the 2021 season with the Gamecocks and only appeared in one game with one tackle registered. Fields will join a linebacker room that features Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones Jr, and five-star signee Harold Perkins. He was a three-star linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class.

Much like several other transfer additions to the 2022 roster, Fields is returning to his home state. He played at Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, Louisiana. He becomes the 13th addition to the class. Fields entered the transfer portal on Jan. 29 and is Baton Rouge bound just over a week later.

The Tigers are looking to load up at the position after losing their top tackler and leader Damone Clark to the NFL. It should be a very competitive position battle when LSU reports to the practice fields for spring camp.

List

Five freshmen most likely to see the field for LSU in 2022

Harold Perkins

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB