LSU’s Angel Reese thanks fans for support of women’s sports

We’ve seen a clear trend over the last couple of seasons indicating the growth in popularity of women’s sports.

Women’s college basketball, which is filled with high-profile stars like LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, has been at the forefront of that growth. LSU’s women’s basketball team has led to record-setting crowds, both at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and when it plays other SEC opponents on the road.

After the Tigers beat Arkansas at home on Sunday, Reese reflected on LSU fans’ support of women’s sports.

“It’s crazy. Obviously on the road it’s like a home game as well and everbody’s coming out to see us,” Reese said, per On3. “It’s a blessing to be a part of something so amazing and I feel like we’re a part of history. You don’t see this many people coming out for women’s basketball — women’s sports in general — so I embrace this moment. I love the fans that come out. The students. Everybody that comes out and supports us. I’m just so appreciative of everybody that really supports us and continuously supports so everything. So, I’m just happy.”

Coach Kim Mulkey added that there is always a massive group of fans waiting for autographs from the team after the game.

“Go down that hall and take a peek — (athletics director) Scott (Woodward) just did — go see what’s what’s waiting for these kids after every ball game. And those people will not leave until they go out there,” Mulkey said.

“They’re waiting at the car, they’re waiting at the bus, they’re waiting,” Reese joked.

The Tigers currently rank in the top 10 ahead of what will be the biggest game of the season on Thursday. Undefeated No. 1 South Carolina comes to town with its nation-leading 27-game road winning streak in tow.

LSU will look to snap that with ESPN’s College GameDay in attendance for the top-10 showdown.

