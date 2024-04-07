LSU’s Angel Reese takes a shot at officiating during women’s national championship

South Carolina capped off its perfect 38-0 season on Sunday afternoon with an 87-75 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

While the Gamecocks ultimately pulled away to a decisive win, it was tight for much of the game, and they even found themselves in an early hole. The officiating in the early minutes of the game seemed to favor Iowa, and for LSU star Angel Reese, it was a familiar sight.

Reese seemed to take a shot at the refs during the first half in a post on social media.

“I see how this game is about to go smh,” she said in the post.

i see how this game is about to go smh. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 7, 2024

She later said she had typed up several posts but ultimately deleted them.

i’ve typed up so many things and just hit delete about 6 times already 😭😭😭 https://t.co/UvJ8BbuGNL — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 7, 2024

Whether the officiating favored the Hawkeyes in the first half, South Carolina ultimately prevailed as coach Dawn Staley won her third national championship and the second in the last three years.

